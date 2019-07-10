Greenwood Gearhart Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $352,782; Stock Price Rose; Service Now (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 2.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $300.17. About 790,150 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. $6.17 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 7,397 shares. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,938 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,024 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 4,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 37,502 shares. 8,240 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 39,261 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Agf Invs has 258,769 shares. 4,839 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 884,670 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 1,368 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Management reported 1,780 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,180 shares. Advisory Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Ne has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 279,035 are held by Pinebridge L P. Godsey And Gibb Associates reported 7,316 shares. 2,245 were reported by Barnett And Incorporated. Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Asset Limited accumulated 101,428 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan & stated it has 19,941 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Alley Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 5,075 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Co Ca holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,707 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,862 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 4.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 37,043 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Lc stated it has 342,846 shares. 800 were reported by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.62 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.