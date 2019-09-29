Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holding; Shorts at Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Raised By 9.17%

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 18,439 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 54,621 shares with $4.61M value, down from 73,060 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $12.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 374,044 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 9.17% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 18.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.17% from 17.15 million shares previously. With 3.66M avg volume, 5 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.64M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Common Stock (CRZO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $799.19 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Goldman Sachs invested in 646,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 170,439 shares. Bank Of Mellon has 1.14 million shares. The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Principal Financial holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 1.66M shares. Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 10,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited invested in 489,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 10,950 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research accumulated 20,170 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 2,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 503,773 shares stake. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 166,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel has 700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 7,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 3.84 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Savant Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,695 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,945 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Fincl Limited Can has invested 0.17% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Personal Fincl Serv holds 1,250 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 497,641 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 101,344 shares. Axa holds 2,921 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 501,321 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Discovery Communications Class A (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 14,105 shares to 117,391 valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 61,605 shares and now owns 110,357 shares. Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) was raised too.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 2.82% above currents $90.69 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 30.