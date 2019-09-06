Greenwood Gearhart Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 206,746 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $141,869 activity. 129 shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe, worth $3,124. 1,500 shares valued at $33,675 were bought by Berta Vince on Tuesday, August 27. Another trade for 370 shares valued at $8,924 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Rahe Maribeth S. $11,891 worth of stock was bought by olszewski richard e on Thursday, March 28. FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199 worth of stock.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares to 19,985 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.24 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Hl Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 49,441 shares. 3.61 million are owned by State Street Corp. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 14,095 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company reported 4,533 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 5.49M shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 12,775 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.05% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Tompkins Corp reported 1,121 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 561,931 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company reported 14,596 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,163 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 65,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). S R Schill And Associates invested in 7,625 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palladium Partners Llc stated it has 241,290 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Heathbridge Cap Management Ltd owns 528,450 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Limited Co reported 11,609 shares stake. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 33,932 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A invested in 3% or 97,754 shares. Woodstock holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 133,915 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp holds 0.46% or 326,609 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 21,072 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 133,620 are held by Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability. Cahill Advisors Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).