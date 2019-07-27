Greenwood Gearhart Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 27/03/2018 – Facebook in Hiring Spree for Washington Lobbyists Amid Scandal; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on User Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

