Greenwood Gearhart Boosted Position in Ford Motor Co (F) as Shares Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Its Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 23,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,846 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 27,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.14M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 46,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 260,231 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 213,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 27.22 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – Ford is investing in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 09/03/2018 – FORD SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES -30 PCT Y/Y, VS -18 PCT IN JAN; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 15/03/2018 – FORD, GM, RISE SUDDENLY; TSLA AND FIAT CHRYSLER ALSO CLIMB; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VW’s ex-CEO charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 56,533 shares to 106,207 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,493 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock. $8.00 million worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

