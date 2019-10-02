Greenwood Gearhart Boosted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Chefs Warehouse Has 1.19 Sentiment

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc acquired 27,556 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 163,235 shares with $7.72M value, up from 135,679 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $214.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 12.26M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 75 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 63 sold and decreased their positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 27.65 million shares, up from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $7.27M for 41.02 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 24,475 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 536,059 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,040 shares.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 53.65 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHEF) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), The Stock That Zoomed 121% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kroger (KR) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 107,136 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has risen 34.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: My Next Dividend Stock Purchase – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Been a Tough Year for CEOs and IPOs – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased S&P 500 Index (SPY) stake by 1,134 shares to 812 valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 17,470 shares and now owns 60,042 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 7.07% above currents $48.63 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 10,160 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 511,233 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0.36% or 542,012 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 120,593 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 1.12 million shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc reported 35,149 shares. Brandywine accumulated 307,974 shares. Winslow Asset Management owns 134,683 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 28,640 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.08% or 7,691 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 200,977 shares. Vontobel Asset Management reported 854,463 shares.