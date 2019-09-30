Greenwood Gearhart Boosted Holding in Unilever Nv (UN) as Share Price Declined; Primerica (PRI) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 6,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 156,619 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51M, up from 150,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 833,868 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER DECISION `GOOD’ FOR JOBS IN NETHERLANDS: HOEKSTRA; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 164,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 382,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.91 million, up from 218,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 107,401 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18,439 shares to 54,621 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,159 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

