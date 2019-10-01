Greenwood Gearhart Boosted By $3.51 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Last Week Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Coverage

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 126.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc acquired 61,605 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 110,357 shares with $6.31 million value, up from 48,752 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 6.51M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Among 4 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medical Properties Trust has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 4.50% above currents $19.33 stock price. Medical Properties Trust had 8 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. See Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) latest ratings:

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.01% or 642,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 332,727 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 24,420 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. 38 are held by Whittier Trust Company. United Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 337,130 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 64,675 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt has 49,168 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 715,898 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 6.62M are held by Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Ct. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 223,708 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Lincoln stated it has 12,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Bny Mellon (NYSE:BK) stake by 29,022 shares to 123,999 valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 17,470 shares and now owns 60,042 shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.