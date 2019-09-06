Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Its Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Stake; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 956 shares as Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 14,138 shares with $5.81M value, up from 13,182 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmctcls now has $31.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $289.37. About 494,061 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 9 decreased and sold stakes in Special Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.08 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3,028 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 5,829 shares to 56,447 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IWV) stake by 1,957 shares and now owns 50,502 shares. Invesco Act Mng Etf was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regeneron has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.25’s average target is 46.96% above currents $289.37 stock price. Regeneron had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 970 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,100 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Valley Advisers holds 340 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 26,879 shares. Fagan Associates holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 550 shares. 141,532 were accumulated by Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 21,301 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 1,835 shares. Natixis has 58,447 shares. Legal & General Group Public Llc reported 478,457 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,141 shares. Geode Lc reported 1.10M shares.