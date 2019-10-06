Greenwood Capital Associates Upped Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered By $1.55 Million Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Crown Castle Intl (CCI) stake by 57.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 13,301 shares as Crown Castle Intl (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 36,336 shares with $4.74M value, up from 23,035 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl now has $56.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 37.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 45,651 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 74,895 shares with $2.61M value, down from 120,546 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $81.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.79 million shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. 16,300 shares valued at $2.08M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Tuesday, July 23.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stake by 12,550 shares to 7,440 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,714 shares and now owns 7,772 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,170 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,955 shares in its portfolio. Ems Cap Lp reported 2,726 shares stake. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Winfield Associates holds 1.4% or 20,682 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 1,001 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com holds 12,267 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). South State owns 8,116 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.41% or 99,572 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company invested in 15,726 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 51,919 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 124,274 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 18,856 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 4.95% above currents $137.92 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (EBND) stake by 2.09 million shares to 18.92M valued at $526.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 128,597 shares and now owns 2.80 million shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.