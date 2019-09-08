Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $314,100 as Stock Price Rose; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Rose, Salzhauer Michael Increased Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 53,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 38,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 442,885 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95 million shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 98,780 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,489 shares stake. Argent Co reported 5,664 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,576 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 285 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd owns 7,580 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% stake. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.44% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Mendon Capital Advisors has invested 1.79% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). World Asset Mgmt holds 3,782 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 360 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44 million for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corporation by 8,433 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 2,153 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Td Asset Management holds 0.04% or 66,878 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 1,593 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0% or 3 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 23 shares stake. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,243 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 25,996 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,528 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33,028 shares. Foundry Lc has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.82% or 307,397 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.16% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 38,300 shares.

