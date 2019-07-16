Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 19 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 13.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc analyzed 9,181 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)'s stock rose 1.98%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 60,933 shares with $5.94 million value, down from 70,114 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $328.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $273.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,252 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 919,299 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 846,339 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 56,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 7,949 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 9.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,134 shares to 81,165 valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,389 shares and now owns 111,134 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 29 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $104 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America.