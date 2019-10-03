Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position by $2.03 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Torray Increased Stake by $300,669

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 865,144 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 43,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 101,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 144,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 11.33 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 78,655 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.05% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 175,764 shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10.93M were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.68% or 34,540 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Management has 12,370 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 19,157 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 4,885 shares. 179,469 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Com holds 0.21% or 20,692 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ITB) by 9,200 shares to 61,880 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,421 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.57% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Argi Inv Services Ltd Llc has 4,953 shares. 18,185 are owned by Cumberland Ptnrs. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 15,180 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 0.58% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc accumulated 0.01% or 14,888 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc accumulated 2,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whitnell & holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.37M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 4,578 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,461 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,241 shares stake.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 15,408 shares to 635,637 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) by 24,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,194 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).