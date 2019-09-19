Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed By $3.03 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Shorts at Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Lowered By 15.97%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 25.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 56,174 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 166,185 shares with $9.10M value, down from 222,359 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $210.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) had a decrease of 15.97% in short interest. VEEV’s SI was 3.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.97% from 4.48M shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 3 days are for Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV)’s short sellers to cover VEEV’s short positions. The SI to Veeva Systems Inc Class A’s float is 3.04%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 201,184 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 19.30% above currents $147.28 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $18300 target. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, August 28 with “Market Outperform”. SunTrust maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Stephens. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.80 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 80.97 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.22% above currents $49.72 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

