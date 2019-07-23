Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $781,218; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Stake by $2.61 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 295.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 38,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 2.04M shares traded or 12.42% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

