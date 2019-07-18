Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $781,218 as Shares Rose; Swift Run Capital Management Has Cut Position in Overstock.Com (OSTK) by $355,520

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 8.56M shares traded or 126.26% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Extends Subsequent Sale Period for Preferred Equity Token Offering to June 29; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 7.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $486,962 activity. On Friday, May 17 TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.