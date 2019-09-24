Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Stake in Mccormick And Co N/V (MKC) Has Lifted by $4.68 Million as Share Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 60,438 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 48,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 230,253 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mccormick And Co Inc N/V (MKC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 30,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 376,342 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.34 million, up from 346,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Mccormick And Co Inc N/V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $161.2. About 31,598 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 4.07 million were accumulated by Starboard Value Lp. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 220,383 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 36,834 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Company owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Partners owns 13,071 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 127,314 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited owns 18,400 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cordasco holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 243,725 shares. 10,184 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,672 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,714 shares to 7,772 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,440 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 1,915 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company owns 23,500 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca reported 1.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 1,299 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 15,774 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 46,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 263,216 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 919,453 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cibc Corporation reported 0.12% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability invested in 1,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 358,351 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.