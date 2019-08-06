Greenwood Capital Associates Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Upped as Stock Rose; Lendingtree New (TREE) Holder State Street Lowered Its Holding by $20.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 58,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 346,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.92 million, down from 404,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $309.96. About 42,898 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 13,182 shares to 444,414 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 49.36 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.