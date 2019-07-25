Greenwood Capital Associates Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 85.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 120,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 141,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 1.04M shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares to 71,836 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,577 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 13,931 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Saratoga Rech And Invest Mngmt has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 576,337 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 73,244 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Mgmt stated it has 2.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 365,961 shares. Co Of Oklahoma reported 40,217 shares. 1.77M were reported by Btim. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley & Com Inc has invested 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 398,898 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership reported 15,900 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,250 activity.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.08M for 6.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.