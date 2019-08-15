Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores (SHOS) Has 2.2 Sentiment

Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc (SHOS) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.26 million shares, up from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 7.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 47.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 5,170 shares with $543,000 value, down from 9,775 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 331,224 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,038 shares to 108,746 valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 3,830 shares and now owns 76,056 shares. Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump Brings Holiday Cheer for Consumer & Tech Stocks & ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Incorporated reported 2,728 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,750 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1.77M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Utd Fire Grp invested 0.23% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alkeon Capital Management Limited Company reported 328,434 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 181,396 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Strategic Financial Serv Incorporated reported 56,706 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 10,404 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dynamic Cap Management Limited holds 2,615 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc owns 142 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 16.33% above currents $93.58 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group. Bank of America maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 1,040 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 06/03/2018 – Six Sears Hometown Stores in Texas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. for 4.77 million shares. Chou Associates Management Inc. owns 1.30 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Towerview Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,500 shares.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.21 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. It currently has negative earnings. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer services and products across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide services and products across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies, as well as proprietary in-store services comprising blade sharpening, key cutting, and screen repair.