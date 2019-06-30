Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Lowes Co (LOW) Position By $2.47 Million; Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Lowes Co (LOW) stake by 34.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 22,627 shares as Lowes Co (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 87,349 shares with $9.56 million value, up from 64,722 last quarter. Lowes Co now has $79.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Benchmark maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $45 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr New Target: $46.0000 57

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 46.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 16.7 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,599 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,000 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Incorporated Lc has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 15,630 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 7,691 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 19,129 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 78,936 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 2.82M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 909 shares.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.52 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 18/04/2018 – DOJ IS SAID TO BE DAYS AWAY FROM APPROVING TRIBUNE-SINCLAIR:NYP; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 15,228 shares to 33,786 valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) stake by 69,405 shares and now owns 71,836 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Partners stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney invested in 69,235 shares or 1.77% of the stock. North Star Mgmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,796 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 2,980 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Ltd invested in 6,795 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 395 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Communications invested in 0.01% or 8,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1,975 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Lc accumulated 20,170 shares. 24,246 were accumulated by Fca Tx. Charter Trust Com owns 26,773 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Addenda reported 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Street has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.