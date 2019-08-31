Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted By $781,218 Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake; Burlington Resources (BR) Sentiment Is 1.24

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 6.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 7,038 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 108,746 shares with $12.07M value, up from 101,708 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Burlington Resources Inc (BR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 261 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 210 reduced and sold equity positions in Burlington Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 92.99 million shares, down from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Resources Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 165 Increased: 188 New Position: 73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 438,542 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has risen 12.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 509,568 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca owns 171,333 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Management Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 436,821 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 187,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advsr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,961 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 304,285 shares. Ibis Capital Prns Llp invested in 5,480 shares or 3.6% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Incorporated accumulated 12,066 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,672 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Ca accumulated 57,353 shares. 1.65 million are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 1.05% or 138,197 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset owns 89,699 shares. Johnson invested in 0.08% or 8,582 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest holds 0.2% or 4,696 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & holds 0.8% or 25,028 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has 27,290 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

