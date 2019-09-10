Greenwood Capital Associates Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN); Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Holding

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 14,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 13,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmctcls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.72. About 1.09 million shares traded or 42.99% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08 million, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Natixis has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 661,306 shares. Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 17,550 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital has 0.2% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,034 shares. State Street holds 0.07% or 17.27 million shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Enterprise Financial Service Corp stated it has 893 shares. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.56% or 371,783 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,753 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,433 shares. 128,295 are owned by Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Fort Lp accumulated 32,562 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc accumulated 1,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares to 879,987 shares, valued at $100.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 801,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,309 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Cap Ca invested 4.6% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 42 shares. Stonebridge Cap holds 2,159 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited reported 88,206 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rhenman Asset Management holds 0.77% or 16,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 100 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 9,284 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation owns 19,842 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.17% or 27,819 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 24,732 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 7,857 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement owns 1,059 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 4,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares to 100,491 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf.

