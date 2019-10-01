Greenwood Capital Associates Increases Holding in General Mills (GIS); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Lakeview Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 2.80 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 528,202 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,453 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

