Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding; Essa Bancorp (ESSA) SI Increased By 20.24%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 8,134 shares as Verizon Communicatio (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 81,165 shares with $4.80M value, up from 73,031 last quarter. Verizon Communicatio now has $233.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) had an increase of 20.24% in short interest. ESSA’s SI was 39,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.24% from 33,100 shares previously. With 21,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s short sellers to cover ESSA’s short positions. The SI to Essa Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.49%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3,376 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Data Dashboard Subcommittee Meeting 3 (daytime); 23/04/2018 – Essa Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 24; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Reporting and Recognition Committee; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (evening); 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Share Consolidation; 24/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Enhances R&D Capabilities with Two New Key Hires; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (evening); 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $172.96 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5,034 activity. 1,650 shares valued at $25,329 were bought by Gray Peter A on Thursday, January 31. Weekes Elizabeth B sold $30,363 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold ESSA Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 7.29% less from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 480,116 shares. Citigroup invested in 2,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 21,441 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 21,397 shares. 17,148 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). International accumulated 0% or 6,066 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 26,682 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 160,839 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Federated Invsts Pa reported 449 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc stated it has 19,148 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 169,369 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 8,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18.

