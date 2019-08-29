Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding by $479,906; Stock Price Declined; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Holding by $9.91 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 41,546 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 05/04/2018 – OPUS ONE Resources Begins a Drilling Program on Its Fecteau Property, Located in Urban-Barry Township, Quebec, Canada; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 06/03/2018 – Opus Expands Agency with the Acquisition of CRG Events; 03/04/2018 – Opus Bank: Jim Strickland Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Comml Banking

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 4.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 123,677 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $45.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank7 Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Portland Global Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 98,600 are held by Willis Invest Counsel. Mig Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 3,993 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc owns 20,636 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 56,169 shares. Davis R M has 30,931 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Lc holds 0.06% or 6,012 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covington Mgmt owns 309,843 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vision Management Inc holds 1.5% or 91,299 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc holds 78,425 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt holds 2.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 353,513 shares. Sunbelt Securities, Texas-based fund reported 39,148 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc has 4.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 159,655 shares.