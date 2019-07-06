Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Raytheon (RTN) Holding; Catalent (CTLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 129 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 94 cut down and sold their equity positions in Catalent. The institutional investors in our database reported: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Catalent in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 31.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 5,927 shares as Raytheon (RTN)'s stock declined 2.02%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 24,484 shares with $4.46M value, up from 18,557 last quarter. Raytheon now has $48.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 305,557 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34M for 22.36 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 53.02 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 798,920 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 133,975 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 222,946 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

