Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $873,860; As Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Market Valuation Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding by $1.87 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 288 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 651,820 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Llc reported 0.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 66,041 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 1.11 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 427,788 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1,059 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% or 6,634 shares. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.3% or 18,611 shares in its portfolio. 24,655 were reported by Trustco Bank & Trust N Y. Stevens Capital LP owns 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 96,466 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 55 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.39 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr owns 15,377 shares. 2.45M are held by Ameriprise Financial.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 12,550 shares to 7,440 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,148 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040. CARTER GEORGE W bought $5,160 worth of stock or 300 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16,600 shares to 116,124 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,988 shares, and cut its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).