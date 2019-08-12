Greenwood Capital Associates Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $1.10 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $348,777

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 5,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 4.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank & Tru Of Newtown owns 69,087 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Choate has 122,571 shares. Cap Interest Inc Ca reported 107,745 shares stake. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Company reported 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,757 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peoples Svcs has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 1.08% or 221,797 shares. Barbara Oil invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Co has 16,589 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 2.98% or 202,442 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt LP owns 253,403 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 4.08% or 57,193 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 209,971 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

