Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by $2.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Evercore Wealth Management Lowered Its Dorman Products (DORM) Stake by $26.95 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 306,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 385,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 63,108 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $37.81M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 51,200 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Hillsdale Invest holds 0.05% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 433 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 20 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 2,276 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,389 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,019 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com. 1,734 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 9,785 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Suntrust Banks holds 40,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shaker Investments Ltd Llc Oh stated it has 6,600 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 161,218 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dorman Products beat estimates in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints Joseph P. Braun as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,189 shares to 26,564 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canopy Growth: Lower For Longer But That’s Okay – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs says low volatility stocks will beat the market after a rate cut – CNBC” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,181 shares to 60,933 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 554 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.09% or 46,828 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 7,486 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Vantage Inv Prns Lc has invested 1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cetera Llc accumulated 16,658 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.12M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 2,825 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First City Management has invested 0.85% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). City has 1.81% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 58,558 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 68,334 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 70,510 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 265,351 shares.