Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Holding By $391,960; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Sentiment Is 1.49

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 58 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 39 sold and decreased their holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 57.69 million shares, up from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clean Energy Fuels Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 25.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for 352,581 shares. Financial Architects Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 301,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 912,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 870,218 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has declined 5.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $401.20 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Among 3 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regeneron has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.25’s average target is 46.62% above currents $290.04 stock price. Regeneron had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray.