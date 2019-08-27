Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Position in Lowes Co (LOW); As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK:46 DISRUPTIONS OF FB SERVICES IN 12 COUNTRIES IN 2H17; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is ‘An Idealistic and Optimistic Company’ That ‘Didn’t Focus Enough on Preventing Abuse’

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Co (LOW) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 22,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 87,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 64,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.45M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt by 31,143 shares to 55,699 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).