Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Its V F (VFC) Holding; Shorts at Yum Brands (YUM) Lowered By 11.77%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 3,830 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 76,056 shares with $6.61M value, up from 72,226 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) had a decrease of 11.77% in short interest. YUM’s SI was 5.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.77% from 6.27M shares previously. With 2.01M avg volume, 3 days are for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM)’s short sellers to cover YUM’s short positions. The SI to Yum Brands Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.42 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Com Fl holds 2.65% or 72,278 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.08% or 5,968 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 107,595 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 41,643 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gotham Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.43% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 24,155 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,173 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 113,540 shares. Weybosset And Management Llc holds 3,100 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 3,865 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 329 shares. Ifrah Financial reported 0.1% stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M. 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Blair William Com Il has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 21,116 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 437,716 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Perkins Coie Com, a Washington-based fund reported 683 shares. Royal London Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 100 shares. Element Cap Llc holds 43,094 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Company invested in 0.16% or 8,318 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 0.25% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 31,453 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 23.00 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has 0.23% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Old Point Tru And Fin Services N A holds 1.5% or 28,920 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Yum! Brands had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Lowings Anthony sold $259,808 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,889 shares. The insider Gibbs David W sold 6,410 shares worth $576,451. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares. 2,652 shares were bought by Domier Tanya L, worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International: Burger King Needs a Better Taco – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.