Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $476,900; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 7,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 182,287 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 438,806 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.16 million for 5.23 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44,138 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 32,599 are held by Pinebridge Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 12,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Lp stated it has 206,624 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 353 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Ls Inv Advsrs holds 890 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 4.31 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 8,427 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,539 shares. Moreover, Next Group has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California State Teachers Retirement has 49,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.84 million for 15.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 13,301 shares to 36,336 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 42,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eq Ind (VGK).