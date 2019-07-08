Greenwood Capital Associates Has Trimmed By $2.42 Million Its Union Pac (UNP) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Coty Inc. (COTY)

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, July 2. See Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) latest ratings:

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 27.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 37,577 shares with $6.28M value, down from 52,074 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $120.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $169.66. About 1.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by HARF PETER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance owns 0.07% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 26,399 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 37,659 shares. Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,446 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 718,722 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 5.60M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 358 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.41% or 506,320 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 38.48M shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 86,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan has 43,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 3.01 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Ishares (GVI) stake by 3,888 shares to 89,636 valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,134 shares and now owns 81,165 shares. Ssga Active Etf was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Union Pacific had 11 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.85 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.