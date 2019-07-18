Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Raytheon (RTN) Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake By $6.74 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) stake by 35.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO)’s stock rose 8.73%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 430,796 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 671,608 last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc now has $14.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 953,259 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUE OF NCDS THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo’s Joe Azelby is leaving one year after joining firm- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 31.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 5,927 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 24,484 shares with $4.46M value, up from 18,557 last quarter. Raytheon now has $49.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $178.25. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 1,335 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 354 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 14,900 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 76,454 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 133,629 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 0.06% or 15,031 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 0.02% or 22,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 170,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 30,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 322,708 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 500 shares. Select Equity Lp invested in 0% or 1.19 million shares. Invesco reported 199,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.69 million for 14.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 103,858 shares to 138,793 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 900 shares and now owns 1,014 shares. Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon teams up on counter-drone tech – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.