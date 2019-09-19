Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Stake; Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (VEDL) Shorts Lowered By 1.83%

Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (NYSE:VEDL) had a decrease of 1.83% in short interest. VEDL’s SI was 1.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.83% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 473,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Vedanta Limited American Depositary Shares (each (NYSE:VEDL)’s short sellers to cover VEDL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 84,798 shares traded. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has declined 32.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VEDL News: 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 29/03/2018 – VEDANTA SEES IMPAIRMENT OF $500M TO $600M NET OF TAXES; 03/04/2018 – PETROFAC – RECEIVED A LETTER OF AWARD FROM VEDANTA LIMITED FOR ITS RAAGESHWARI DEEP GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT LOCATED IN BARMER, RAJASTHAN, INDIA; 23/05/2018 – Vedanta Resources PLC FY Net Pft $235.6M; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA LTD VDAN.NS SAYS ‘CLOSURE OF GROUP’S IRON ORE BUSINESS IN GOA WOULD NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S PROFITABILITY’; 18/05/2018 – Vedanta says Indian copper smelter shutdown causing deficit, price rise; 04/04/2018 – Vedanta, others can transport royalty-paid iron ore from Goa -Court; 03/05/2018 – VEDANTA LTD EXEC SAYS COPPER SMELTER SHUTDOWN IN SOUTH INDIA WILL BE RESOLVED “SOON”; 23/05/2018 – VEDANTA LTD – MADRAS HIGH COURT STATED APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF ENVIRONMENT CLEARANCE FOR COPPER SMELTER PLANT 2 PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Vedanta wrestles with Indian state over smelter

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 180.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 16,805 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 26,110 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 9,305 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 928,027 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and gas and oil in India. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. It produces gas and oil, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. It has a 6.76 P/E ratio. The firm also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55's average target is -3.10% below currents $54.23 stock price.

