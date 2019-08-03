Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Position in Celgene (CELG) by $8.57 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed by $14.13 Million Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

