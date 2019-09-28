Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $3.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Its Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $1.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 74,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, down from 82,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 56,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 166,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10 million, down from 222,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas owns 141,313 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Llc has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Diligent Investors Lc has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Cap Management holds 0.85% or 21,333 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 31,703 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 1,254 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 244,550 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Corp holds 0.18% or 6,221 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass reported 131,168 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank Comm has invested 2.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 211,992 were accumulated by S&Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.14M shares. First Comml Bank Tru Of Newtown owns 8,928 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 16,805 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 239,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 61,627 shares to 206,240 shares, valued at $38.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 21,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Rockwell Automation Keep Soaring in 2019? – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Rockwell Automation – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 477,379 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 12,009 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Llc. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Llc has 0.36% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kidder Stephen W holds 2.02% or 30,823 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.54% or 6,247 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,530 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Exane Derivatives invested in 7,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 0.44% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jensen Investment invested in 0.01% or 4,730 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP reported 1,267 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 20,628 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.