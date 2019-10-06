Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake; GREENCELL COMMON (GCLL) Shorts Down By 73.03%

GREENCELL INCORPORATED COMMON (OTCMKTS:GCLL) had a decrease of 73.03% in short interest. GCLL’s SI was 2,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 73.03% from 8,900 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENCELL INCORPORATED COMMON (OTCMKTS:GCLL)’s short sellers to cover GCLL’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.63% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0025. About 101,000 shares traded or 3121.69% up from the average. GreenCell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GCLL) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) stake by 62.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc analyzed 12,550 shares as Gildan Activewear (GIL)'s stock rose 8.46%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 7,440 shares with $288,000 value, down from 19,990 last quarter. Gildan Activewear now has $7.20 billion valuation. It closed at $35.05 lastly. It is down 55.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

GreenCell, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing gas system and appliance igniters, oxygen sensors, fuel cells, and brake pad products primarily for original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, industry distributors and resellers that operate in the home device, automotive, heating and cooling, and medical industries. The company has market cap of $154,690.

