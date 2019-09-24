Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lifted By $387,000 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Mondelez International Has 0.94 Sentiment

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 221,261 shares with $9.59M value, up from 212,261 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $200.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 11.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 435 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 461 decreased and sold holdings in Mondelez International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.04 billion shares, up from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 16 to 16 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 417 Increased: 331 New Position: 104.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 118,623 shares to 20,170 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,537 shares and now owns 32,626 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.10% above currents $36.28 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.77% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 33.64 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 18.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.71% invested in the company for 18.83 million shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 4.29% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 164,386 shares.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.61 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.26 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%