Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stake By $479,906; Cbs Class B (CBS) Shorts Down By 8.17%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 8,134 shares as Verizon Communicatio (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 81,165 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 73,031 last quarter. Verizon Communicatio now has $236.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 6.36M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS) had a decrease of 8.17% in short interest. CBS’s SI was 8.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.17% from 8.79 million shares previously. With 2.83 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS)’s short sellers to cover CBS’s short positions. The SI to Cbs Corporation Class B’s float is 2.43%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 798,373 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – NAI:CBS `CAN’T WISH AWAY’ REALITY THAT CBS HAS CONTROLLING HLDR; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLF) stake by 60,096 shares to 63,265 valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 103,858 shares and now owns 138,793 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.47 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

