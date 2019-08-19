Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.10 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose While Lipe & Dalton Has Cut by $975,860 Its Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $234.92. About 415,940 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, up from 101,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 9.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 1,139 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 33,593 shares. Philadelphia holds 1.7% or 81,414 shares in its portfolio. Somerset reported 140 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 16,587 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fisher Asset Limited owns 137,952 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,580 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 1,232 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth has 0.84% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 57,135 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt reported 26,199 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,200 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1,165 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.44 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 4.69 million shares. Apriem Advsrs owns 3,665 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,856 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc reported 36,401 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 84,353 shares. Lafayette Invs invested in 1.92% or 44,123 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 2.34% or 100,863 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provident accumulated 5,000 shares. 191,985 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 1.49% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 644,447 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 1.11 million shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Martin Currie has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares to 71,836 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,491 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).