Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Lowes Co (LOW) Stake; NF Energy Saving (BIMI) Shorts Lowered By 3.66%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Lowes Co (LOW) stake by 34.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 22,627 shares as Lowes Co (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 87,349 shares with $9.56M value, up from 64,722 last quarter. Lowes Co now has $83.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 4.11 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) had a decrease of 3.66% in short interest. BIMI’s SI was 155,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.66% from 161,300 shares previously. With 33,200 avg volume, 5 days are for NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s short sellers to cover BIMI’s short positions. The SI to NF Energy Saving Corporation’s float is 11.6%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 11,633 shares traded. NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) has declined 43.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.06% the S&P500.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.84 million. The firm makes large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 9.21% above currents $108.18 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

