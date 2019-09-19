Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.62 Million; International Business Machscom (IBM) Shareholder Peoples Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 23,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 60,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares to 53,148 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,552 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 1.3% or 268,350 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.65% or 187,070 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich Berg holds 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 27,501 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 286,642 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.69M shares. City holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Corporation owns 4.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 246,710 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 936,137 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Montag A & Assoc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,592 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 0.17% or 860,945 shares. Clear Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Group Incorporated Lc invested in 10,281 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

