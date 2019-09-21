Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) as Stock Rose; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Market Valuation Declined While Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 733,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 51,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 784,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 1.36M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 7,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 246,171 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $119.81M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,583 shares to 84,500 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 42,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ITB).

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $9.30M for 45.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 14.31M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 843,468 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 23,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 263,781 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 12,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Systematic Mgmt LP owns 410,996 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 7,832 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,651 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Globeflex Cap LP reported 70,464 shares. 36,200 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 62,042 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us invested 0.42% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).