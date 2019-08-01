Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $2.42 Million; Share Price Rose; Fred Alger Management Continues to Hold Position in Honeywell International (HON)

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 627,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408.84 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 2.69M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.51 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares to 81,165 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 154,603 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $150.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 200,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

