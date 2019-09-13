Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $2.73 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 732.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 545,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 619,582 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 74,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 4.43 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,297 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37 million, down from 111,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 9.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 153,152 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 130,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,159 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Liability owns 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,500 shares. 105,113 are owned by Wright Investors Ser. Associates New York reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 6.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08 million shares. Oakbrook owns 292,647 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 1.85% or 1.14 million shares. Cwh Cap Mngmt owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,309 shares. 6,156 were accumulated by Karpus Mgmt Inc. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset reported 18,766 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 4,914 shares. 1.13M are held by Hound Partners Limited Company. 67,356 are owned by Junto Cap Mgmt Lp. Bamco Ny stated it has 227,447 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 356,039 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

