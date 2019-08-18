Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut Its Position in Union Pac (UNP) as Stock Value Rose; Teekay (TK) Holder Dalton Investments Cut Its Position by $4.17 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.39M market cap company. The stock increased 8.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 442,508 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares to 374,485 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). American & Management Co accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 5,150 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.38% or 10,967 shares in its portfolio. American Money Mngmt holds 24,242 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1,536 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 515,751 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.24% or 165,006 shares in its portfolio. 20.56 million are held by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 24,818 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Llc has invested 2.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,854 are owned by Old Dominion. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 100,167 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5,927 shares to 24,484 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corporation.