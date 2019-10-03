Greenwood Capital Associates Has Cut By $341,517 Its Store Cap (STOR) Stake; Loews Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Loews Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 34.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 115,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Loews Corp holds 220,000 shares with $12.04 million value, down from 335,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 55.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 10,349 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 8,399 shares with $279,000 value, down from 18,748 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 555,201 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is -2.32% below currents $37.88 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company holds 20,762 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.43% or 1.13M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 30,488 shares stake. Moreover, Albion Gru Ut has 0.11% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.3% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,627 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 375,940 are owned by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 895,473 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 101,752 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Voya Limited Com holds 36,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 13,604 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 190,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 9,097 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp owns 0.38% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 40,985 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 11,682 shares to 60,438 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 16,805 shares and now owns 26,110 shares. Chart Inds Inc was raised too.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86M for 19.73 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gru LP has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hm Payson & owns 834,563 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Co accumulated 0.95% or 2.13 million shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 1.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smithfield Trust invested in 50,134 shares or 0.28% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 603,726 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 45,478 shares. Stephens Ar owns 312,705 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.96% stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited stated it has 52,819 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 8.66 million shares stake. Moreover, Amarillo National Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,151 shares. Heathbridge Mgmt Limited has invested 6.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock Inc holds 0.79% or 73,857 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp increased Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) stake by 69,150 shares to 213,550 valued at $18.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Adient Plc stake by 107,000 shares and now owns 365,000 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 17.99% above currents $46.87 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

